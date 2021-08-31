Pets of the Week for Aug. 31, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Alma – 3 year old spayed dog

Alma was fantastic on her Bow Wow Break Out today. She was friendly to everyone she met and loved getting pets. She wiggles her butt and wags her tail so much! She jumped right in the car and laid down ready to go on her day trip. She is affectionate and gives kisses and her paw to get more attention. She did well at the brewery and at brunch. She is very interested in other dogs on leashes and seems like she wants to play. She walks well on a leash and is fantastic at going potty quickly every time we got out of the car and found grass.

Turbo – 6 year old neutered dog

This chunky hunk of love is TURBO! He’s ready to roll right into your life and onto your couch! He’s a medium energy guy with lots of kisses to give and a cute little stompy dance at the kennel door when he wants a treat. If you love big dogs with big hearts he’s your man! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Marta – 3 year old spayed dog

Adopt this sweet gentle soul! Here is a note from her weekend bowwow breakout with a volunteer –

“My weekend BWB Marta has made great strides in just 3 days. She is smart, never had an accident, went into her crate, loved loved being in our backyard, did well on our two walks, never barked at our neighbors and is showing a playful sweet personality. She followed me everywhere and stayed near me. She really is a love bug. Give her a bone to chew and she is in heaven. You do have to watch her because she likes to snatch and dismantle balls and dog toys, lol! Hard toys only! She is shy when a stranger approaches but after an hour my adult son walked her and she was wagging her tail. The first night she whined but the second night she went to sleep after a few minutes. She will make a fantastic addition to a family! Slow and patient goes a long way in making her comfortable. I just love This sweet girl! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov“

Dottie – 13 year old spayed cat

Adopt Dottie. This gorgeous floofy 13 year old gal is looking for a family! She recently was surrendered to us because her owner had to move into a senior living home. She wants nothing more than lap snuggles and love. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Granny B – 4 year old spayed cat

Meet Granny B! This purr machine is declawed and looking for an indoor home forever to lounge in. She’s funny and affectionate and looking for chin scratches! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov