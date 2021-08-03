Pets of the Week for Aug. 3, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Fineas – 3 year old neutered dog

Meet Fineas! This 3 year old hunk is looking for a home of his own! He is playful and puppy like, gentle and sweet. He did great in play group and would love an adventure partner. He’d be happy to go to a foster home while he waits for his family as well! Reach out to us at adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Julia – 3 year old spayed dog

Adopt Julia! This gal is so calm and reserved but really enjoys pets and love! She did great meeting other pups and will romp and play even though she’s a tad on the calmer side! She is learning leash manners and is kennel trained. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her or to take her home as a foster friend!

Sir Loin – 3 year old neutered cat

Meet Sir Loin! This big chunky black and white cat is a total affectionate ham and is looking for a home. He’s as friendly as they come and would love nothing more than to curl up in your lap and bump his head against your hand while hanging out. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to take him home!