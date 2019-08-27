Pets of the Week for Aug. 27, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Azizi

Azizi is such a lovely dog. He has been at the shelter since early July and is patiently looking for his forever home. He has a lot of love to give and always wants your affection. If you’re not paying attention to him, he will nudge your hand to remind your to pet him! He walks well on a leash and enjoys just hanging out. He loves everyone he meets!

Buster

Buster is a big goofy boy! When he sees you, he immediately wants to give you a hug. He loves to play fetch and will sit for treats. He has plenty of energy for long walks and adventures but will curl up with you on your bed at the end of the day.

Bruno

Meet Bruno! Bruno has a lot of energy and would probably make a great running buddy! He’s very excited to meet everyone, including dogs. He’s a sweet, playful boy who is very smart and is willing to learn all sorts of new tricks.

Chester

Chester is very curious and inquisitive. He loves to play with ping pong balls. He is very playful. He is a little timid but forgets all that when toys roll by. He’s a sweetie!

Leroy

Leroy is timid at first, but once he warms up he’s very affectionate. He will rub against your legs and he loves to play! He is super sweet and cuddly, and loves canned food.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.