Pets of the Week for Aug. 25, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Andrew: 6 month old tabby neutered cat

Hi! I’m Andrew! I was found outdoors roaming around and I am super friendly! I want to play and explore and get into all kinds of fun with you – nothing phases me! I am bold and outgoing and fearless! I love my foster family people -adults and children and I love their resident cat too! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet me!

Kimmy – 2 year old spayed female cat

Meet Kimmy! She has an extremely boopable adorable nose! She is 2 years old and sort of shy in the shelter environment. She loves affection though and really likes when people come to scratch her and give her treats. She would love a chill home to relax in and snuggle in and get cozy. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Lou Ann – 1 year old spayed female

Meet Lou Ann! She is a friendly shy adorable medium sized dog with lots of love to give. She loves people and treats and warms up to other dogs very quickly. She is on the sensitive side, liking to take her time to get to know you and then tail wagging nonstop! She likes walks and strolls and is on the medium energy side! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Warner – 4 year old neutered dog

Meet Warner! This 10/10 good boy is looking for a home. He loves other dogs and is outgoing and loves all people too.His foster said he is doing great learning crate training and really loves being outside exploring. He would be a wonderful adventure companion for someone looking for a hiking partner or a playmate for their dog. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet Warner.