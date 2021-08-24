Pets of the Week for Aug. 24, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Pesto – 3 year old neutered cat

Meet Pesto! He is 3 years old and has ADORABLE white and black whiskers, loves to cuddle, and just wants to hang with you and purr purr purr! He is ready for his home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this boy.

Milo – 1.5 year old neutered dog

Milo is 1.5 year old lover with the most beautiful black and brown fuzzy coat. He does great with other dogs and knows sit and shake. He loves to lay in front of mirrors and gawk and squawk at his own reflection. He loves cuddles and rubs and is working on his crate training. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

Sassy – 7 year old spayed female

Adopt Sassy! This sweet 7 year old girl was surrendered recently because her owner could no longer afford to care for her. She is gentle, has lived with dogs AND cats, and loves couch snuggles and the laid back life! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to foster or adopt this girl.

Mizeri – 3 year old spayed cat

Adopt Mizeri! This 3 year old gorgeous cat has the most beautiful eyes. She’s shy at first and then is just all love and attention. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to take her home.