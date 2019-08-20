Pets of the Week for Aug. 20, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Spongebob

Meet our delightful SpongeBob! An absolute sweetheart who just loves to please you. Spongebob likes other dogs but can be a little shy around people and needs a little time to warm up to you. He’s a sucker for squeeze cheese, so just offer him a dab or two and you’ll soon become besties! Such a good boy!

Azizi

Azizi will sit for treats and is easy to walk on leash. He will lean into you for attention and loves a good back scratch! Azizi has a lot of energy and loves to run and play tug of war. Such a sweet boy who is still looking for his forever home!

Lumiere

Lumiere is such a wonderful dog! She loves playing with other dogs, romping around in the yard, and is very motivated to please you – especially when delicious treats are involved! She can play for hours but will also crash on the couch with you at the end of the day. Come down to MACC and meet Lumiere!

Princess

Meet Princess! She’s a very gentle cat who loves head and body rubs. She may seem shy at first but is quick to warm up to you and lay in your lap. She loves treats, soft bedding, and always wants you to come to her and give her your affection.

Archie

Archie is a big, sweet, and affectionate boy! As soon as you enter the room, he is ready to give you all his love. He rubs up against your legs and purrs nonstop. If you sit down, he’s immediately in your lap.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.