Pets of the Week for Aug. 18, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Branson: 8 month old neutered

Meet adorable Branson! He’s 8 months and full of puppy energy and life and love! Branson is learning leash manners and mouth manners and crate training in a foster home. He is looking for an active family who wants a small to medium sized dog. Branson comes in at around 30lbs! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to inquire about him.

Gizmo: 4 year old neutered male

Meet Gizmo. This shy guy is four years old and looking for a home. He is sweet and gentle and reportedly really gets along with female dogs better than male dogs. He wants to find someone who will be patient with him and let him come out of his shell. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lionel: 5 year old neutered male

Look at this gorgeous 5 year old fluffy cat! Lionel loves people and is a lap cat. He likes head rubs and attention and eats well and uses his litterbox. He is not that interested in toys but loves a good brushing and a good snuggle. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.

Briggs: 1 year old neutered male

Meet Briggs! He is 1 years old and his foster fam says he is quite a calm guy. He likes to follow them around the house and when you sit down to read he likes to find a spot next to you to settle in. He likes scratches behind his ears and is very happy at meal time. He gets along well with the foster’s other cat. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!