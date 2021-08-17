Pets of the Week for Aug. 17, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Marty, 5-year-old neutered dog

This gorgeous guy is 5, more on the mellow side when walking on a leash and sweet as they come. He did an overnight bowwow breakout and they said he was a love bug. He played great with their dog, loves to chill and cuddle and is gentle with treats he would love a foster home or family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt.

Tulip: 2-year-old spayed dog

Hello my name is Tulip! I’m in a foster home and I am a roughly 2-year-old mix breed pup who was found alone outside in the community with no microchip and was not spayed. The kind humans who took me in lured me in with some cheese and I was shy at first. I have since flourished and become a playful and curious pup, ready to find a home that will let me play, learn and grow into the best dog I can be. I’m a quick learner and have already learned to sit and drop toys, and I’m sure I can learn much more with you! I play well with others, I share my toys, I have great manners with treats – AND I am fully crate and house trained. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt.

Fineas – 3-year-old neutered dog

A note from his foster mom – “he is such a good brown-eyed guy”. His favorite activity is chilling on the couch and having his belly rubbed. A great canine co-worker quality if you work from home. He walks well on the leash, but loves to stop for frequent sniffs. He sleeps all through the night and has had no accidents in the house or crate. He is fine in the company of other dogs, but would also do well on his own. Fineas is 3 years old and would make a great best friend for a person or big family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt.