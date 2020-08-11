Pets of the Week for Aug. 11, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

STASSIE: 9 week female kitten

Stassie is super sweet and would snuggle all day on your chest if you let her. She loves being held, but she loves to play just as much. She’ll play with any toy you give her, either with you or independently. She loves to just hang out around people and show off how cute she is. If you’re interested in adopting Stassie, please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

MAURICE: 7 month old neutered male, 40lbs

Meet handsome 7 month old puppy Maurice! He is a charmer, working on his leash manners in foster and learning crate training 101 with ease! He has a healthy appetite for foods and exercise and attention and has had zero accidents in the house so far. He’s the perfect mix of chill and let’s go! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.

ELIZA: 6 year old spayed domestic shorthair

Eliza is a stunning middle aged girl who came to MACC along with 2 other cats. She might look a little bit cross-eyed, but it just adds to her charm! She is declawed already and loves to cuddle. She calmly asks for attention by rubbing on the furniture with her face and asking you to scratch under her chin or behind her ears. She loves to sunbathe in the window also! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

CLAUDE: 2 year old neutered male 50lbs

Meet Claude! A 2 year old cuddle bug boy who loves to snuggle and get pets! He has some pep in his step when he wakes up, but chills out as the day rolls on. Claude loves being outside and is practicing his leash work. He may never have learned to walk on a leash before. He learns fast, and he is potty trained but dribbles if scared. He is learning crate training, down, sit, and come! He plays fetch and knows drop it and loves to be held like a baby. Claude seems to love other dogs and is quite submissive. He’ll make a great pet in a gentle, patient household! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

BENZ: 2 year old neutered male 60lbs

Meet Benz! Also known on instagram as @NashvilleBenzie! Follow him! He’s a 2 year old tan mix that loves people and animals and hanging out on porches. He is friendly and snuggly and well mannered. He’s learning his crate is safe and a quiet place for him and loves to go with his foster mom for errands! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

LIVER: 9 week old female kitten

Liver (cuz she’s happy to be alive!) is cuddly and lives to sleep on your face and basically be right up on you at all times. She gets along with cats, dogs, and humans and is absolutely fearless. She’s a bobtail with a little nub and as cute as can be! If you’re interested in adopting Liver, please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Adoptable animals are living in foster care and can be viewed on PetHarbor.com (CLICK ADOPT and enter zip code 37211 to find MACC).