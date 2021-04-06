Pets of the Week for April 6, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Currently, the Metro shelter is full and is asking for support from the community to get some adoptable animals out to foster homes/adoptive homes. To make an appointment, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov. To foster, email foster.macc@nashville.gov.

Chadwick 1 year old neutered dog

Meet Chadwick! This one year old lab mix is looking for a home. Chadwick is young and spunky and submissive and friendly! He has done great with children and hasn’t met a stranger he doesn’t love. He is currently at the shelter and would love a foster family or a family of his own! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!

Hazel – 1 year 2 month spayed dog

Hazel loves to see what’s going on and help you with whatever you’re doing. She’s young, full of energy and loves to give kisses so she’d love a friend to play and run around with. Once we’re done playing for the day it’s time to flop down on the floor for naps and belly rubs. Hazel is super smart and knows tricks on tricks on tricks. She would love a home with a big fur playmate to hang with and some active people to take her on adventures and keep teaching her tricks! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov today!

Professor Lloyd Ferdinand – 10 year old neutered cat

Class is in session! We would like to introduce you to Professor Lloyd Ferdinand, a very distinguished gentleman who has a lot to say! He is a conversationalist who enjoys belly rubs, bird watching, lounging in the sun, climbing bookshelves, and people watching, though he would rather be chatting with you about his adventurous life. This handsome older guy came to the shelter as a stray, and our medical staff noted that he was thin but had a great appetite. Bloodwork revealed that he has hyperthyroidism, which can cause ravenous appetite, increased thirst, and weight loss. Prof has started treatment with a simple pill that he easily takes, which should help manage his thyroid and help him keep weight on his lanky frame. He is declawed in the front paws and very spry for his age – he will jump up on furniture just to get a good view and be closer to you! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet this handsome gentleman!

Kirkland – 9 month old neutered dog

Meet Kirk! Kirkland (Kirk) is so sweet! If you are on the couch, he will want to be right on or next to you! He is young, so he has a good amount of energy, but he has also been great and will just lay down during the day when his foster’s need to work. He has learned the sit command and is working on potty training with the help of treats. He is very treat/food focused. He is doing well on a leash, but still pulls some as he is young and learning. Kirk plays well with the foster’s 2 year old dog, but will also stop if their dog is done playing. This super sweet boy has really come out of his shell after the first few days of getting used to his new environment. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov