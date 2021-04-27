Pets of the Week for April 27, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Honey Lemon 1 year spayed dog

Adopt Honey Lemon! This 1 year old cutie with an underbite is looking for a family! Her foster dad says she whines by the door to tell you it’s potty time and she’s doing great on a front clip harness that helps her pull less on a leash. She likes other dogs and children and will occasionally jump up in excitement. She knows the command “go” to get in her crate and goes right in! She settles soon and knows sit and is working on stay! She loves to cuddle and sunbathe, loves her red bone toy and loves to shred toys you think might be cute! She would do well with an active family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Spencer – 2 year old neutered dog

From Spencer’s foster mom: Spencer is my first foster dog and he is a delight! He is calm and quiet at home, understands when I have time to play with him or when I am busy. He is potty trained and will kindly ask for a walk after his evening meal. He is a strong dog that makes me feel safe when I walk him out at night. He has been friendly with all the dogs he’s met in my building. He loves people watching from my balcony. If you’d like to learn more, please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov today!

Toby – 1.5 year old neutered dog

Meet Toby! This adorable 1 and a half year old boy is looking for a home! He is made of everything sweet – he loves other dogs, he loves to play, he loves to cuddle, he loves car rides, and he loves treats! He is full of puppy energy but has a laid back side that comes out after some good exercise or a meal. If you are looking for a friendly, gorgeous adventure partner – he might be your guy! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

Peanut – 3 year old neutered dog

Meet Peanut! This 3 year old dude has a really adorable curly q tail and very soft fur! He’s adorable and he loves people and walks and laying in the grass and in the sunshine! He would love a yard and if he had dog friends he prefers the gentle and dainty variety. He’s gentle with his mouth and with treats and loves to give kisses. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this angel of a boy!