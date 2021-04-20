Pets of the Week for April 20, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Sushi – 4 year old spayed cat

Meet Sushi! This 4 year old spayed gal is shy, but once she knows you’re visiting for pets she is all in! She loves to head butt, turn in a little circle, and come right back for more. She would love a lap to snuggle in this spring and summer. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!

Dover – 5 year old male dog

Meet Dover! This 5 year old chonky brindled boy is looking for love! He is learning crate training in his foster home and he likes his crate covered so it mimics a den! Dover is a vocal growly playful player and likes the foster’s dog! He wiggles with excitement for treats and would love a home of his own. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Walker – 7 year old male dog

Meet Walker. This 7 year old gentleman is living it up in foster! He loves to be tucked in and snuggled up with blankets. He is living with a fabulous foster mom who has been easing him into crate training and he is learning fast. He is housetrained and potty trained and loves treats and loves to please! His foster mom reports he has finally started to play with toys and he is great out on walks and is learning not to pull! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this precious guy!

Henry – 2 year old male dog

Henry is an energetic puppy who loves to play. He can easily keep himself entertained with a ball or toy, but he also loves to play with other dogs. His favorite activity is hopping around like a kangaroo while he chases squirrels. He is incredibly sweet, and just wants someone to love him. He is potty-trained, knows basic commands and always has a smile on his face. He would do best in a fenced-in yard where he has room to run. He’s a puppy, so he still needs to refine some of his basic skills. However, in the short time he has been with his foster family he has learned to sit for treats, pick up toys and be gentle. He’s truly the sweetest goofball. If you’d like to learn more about Henry, please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Kuerig – 1 year old male bunny

This adorable bunny is friendly and sweet and has an adorable coat! He would love a home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov