Pets of the Week for April 13, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Henry – 2 year old neutered dog

Meet Henry! This smiling lab looking mix is ready for a home! He is dog friendly and social and energetic! He does great in his crate, he’s potty trained, and he’s walking well on a leash. He would love an adventurous family for hiking, swimming and running trips! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Snowflake – 2 year old spayed dog

Snowflake is the sweetest young lady! At about 2 years old, she is a potty trained, tug-o-rope pulling, and couch cuddling cutie. She walks very well on the leash and gets along great with other dogs in the household. Snowflake is still working on crate training, but she knows how to behave indoors and outdoors. She likes humans of all ages and will happily accept head pats from everyone. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Kirkland – 10 month old neutered puppy

Kirkland is the sweetest boy and he’s been in foster quite a while! He would love a family to call his own! He is a fabulous mix of fun, chill, and adventure! He does great with other animals and loves to play! He’s smart and social and outgoing and curious! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!