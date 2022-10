Meet Spanky, a fun and silly pup ready to be adopted! Spanky is about 4 years old, 54 pounds and a Terrier/Pitbull mix.

This guys is your go-to pal for anything fun and active! He enjoys playing, but is also a cuddle bug and loves snuggling up at night. He does love attention so he may do best as the only dog in a home.

Think this fun pup is right for you? Come check him out at the Nashville Humane Association today!