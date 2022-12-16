Meet Pluto, a 2-year-old Black Lab mix! He is a good boy, very smart and is house trained. He knows how to sit, shake, lay down and stay and does well in the crate when needed.

Pluto is still kind of a puppy, so he does love to be a little mouthy with excitement when playing. But he can be easily redirected with a toy or treat. This guy loves to run outside or play, go on walks or lounge in the yard. After playing, he’s a big fan of relaxation time and snuggling.

Stop by the Nashville Humane Association to learn more about this handsome fella! Adoptions are open Tuesdays through Sundays starting at 10 a.m. More info about Pluto and additional adoptable dogs here.