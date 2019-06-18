60 bunnies seized by Metro last month have nearly doubled in number

More than a month after Metro seized 60 bunnies from a home, the animals have nearly doubled in number.

The bunny boom has caused a strain for Metro Animal Care and Control, who is now caring for 114 rabbits.

On a normal day at MACC, you may not find a single rabbit. But this week they fill a room normally reserved for cats.

“It’s putting a strain on our population here,” said MACC field investigator Ashley Harrington. “We’re kind of limited on what cat intakes we can have because of this.”

The situation stems from an animal cruelty case on Overton Street. Authorities believed the animals were being sold, and have charged Jessica Cravens with animal cruelty.

“There’s a good bit of filth, good bit of build up of feces,” said Harrington during the raid. “The odor’s pretty strong, I guess quote unquote it’s a hoarder situation.”

Metro would painstakingly separate the fluffle by gender. But the problem is, some of the female rabbits were pregnant.

According to court records, Cravens has been ordered to pay $60,000 to Metro for the cost of caring for the animals by June 20.

If the payment isn’t made in full, all 114 bunnies will be forfeited.

Now MACC must prepare to possibly re-home the whole herd.

“We can adopt out, find a rescue,” Harrington said. “We have several avenues lined up that we’re looking to explore.”