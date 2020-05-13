Nonprofit launches national search for most inspiring young men of the class of 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The non-profit ‘Narrow Gate’ is holding a national contest looking for inspiring young men graduating high school or college in 2020.

The contest is called Inspire US 2020 and officials said five college graduates and five high school graduates will be selected as grand prize winners.

Winners will receive a Build-Your-Own-Guitar, Six-Day Retreat at Narrow Gate Lodge, meals and single-occupancy lodging on campus in a luxury treehouse. Travel expenses of up to $250 dollars will be covered.

Narrow Gate Lodge is an hour south of Nashville, near the Duck River in the Williamsport community.

The deadline to nominate someone is May 31, 2020. You can submit a nomination here.

If you have any questions about the contest, please call 615-512-6666.