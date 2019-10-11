Nissan and Hyundai of Cool Springs hold blood drive Monday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, Nissan and Hyundai of Cool Springs will hold a blood drive.

The blood drive, in partnership with Blood Assurance, will be held at the dealership located at 201 Comtide Court from 9 a.m. to noon.

Blood Assurance is a full-service regional blood center that serves 70 healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina.

According to the nonprofit, more than 540 volunteer blood donors are needed every day to adequately supply the hospitals.

Dr. Katherine Brown, the founder of Learn CPR America, will also be at the dealership Monday to provide free CPR training.

Dr. Brown has taught CPR to more than 250,000 people. Her passion for CPR started when she was 16 years old because her grandmother and mother both suffered from life-threatening heart issues.

“CPR has to be a way of life. It cannot be an option. It has to be a requirement. That’s why I teach in such non-traditional places, so you’ll never know where you’ll find me cause I might show up at your door,” Dr. Brown said.