News 2’s Danielle Breezy joins as an ambassador for Amerian Cancer Society’s ResearcHERS campaign

(WKRN) — The American Cancer Society kicked off their ResearcHERS campaign today. It unites more than 50 area women as Ambassadors to help raise funds to support women-led cancer research.

Dr. Cathy Eng, the Co-Director of GI Cancer Research at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center is one of those ambassadors and believes this cause is important.

Dr. Eng says, “Cancer funding through groups like ACS ResearcHERS really provides a mechanism to support those pilot projects and innovative ideas that won’t be supported by big pharmaceutical companies up front or the NCI up front, but it can serve as the foundation for bigger grants like peer reviewed grants.”

Our own Danielle Breezy will be one of the ambassadors this year and if you would like more information on how you can donate to her campaign, go here.