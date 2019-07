DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2, with our radio partner WDKN, is inviting all children in Dickson County to a Back to School Bash.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 3 at the Dickson County Fairgrounds from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WATCH: Back 2 School supply giveaway

It will be a fun event for families, and children will receive school supplies to get their year off to a great start!

Be sure to mark your calendar for Aug. 3!