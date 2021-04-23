News 2 tackles trash, debris cleanup at South Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Trash and debris from recent flooding in South Nashville litters some area Metro Parks.

News 2 organized a team cleanup day as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Each year Nexstar stations across the country select a community nonprofit or organization in need to highlight and help.

With so much debris left behind from flooding, a supervisor with Metro Parks and Recreation said they are desperate for volunteers.

Tim Love with Metro Parks said his crew has been working extra hours to cleanup debris. He added, “We’ve actually had a lot of help from the community that has come out on their own and picked up trash. We can use all the help we can get right now.”

Tim Love supervises more than 30 parks in the Cane Ridge area for Metro Parks. He said a restaurant supply business flooded during torrential rain a few weeks ago.

Much of the material was carried down Mill Creek and poured into area parks like Whitsett Park on Wimpole Drive.

“We’ve picked up most of the general areas of the park, but the tree lines they still have debris from the flood,” he said.

Love said other parks the he oversees that still have debris in the wood line are Paragon Mills, Whitfield park, and Wentworth-Cardwell.

With gloves ready and bags in tow, 36 volunteers from News 2 worked to cleanup the mess left behind at Whitsett Park on Friday.

All sorts of trash was found like carry out food boxes, toilet paper, napkins, plastic bags and much more.

News 2 crews filled dozens of bags. But, that pile of trash doesn’t compare to the mountain of trash still left behind by the floods.

News 2 crews fill dozens of bags at Whitsett Park in South Nashville.

“Parks along Mill Creek and Seven-Mile Creek area is where we were hit hard, but I know some of our other parks around Nashville were hit as well,” said Love.

Love urged visitors who enjoy Metro Parks to “pick up what you bring in.”

There are more than 150 Metro parks. Metro’s Public Works is promoting their annual Spring Clean campaign called Litter Prevention and Community Beautification now through May 31. You can organize a cleanup at this link.