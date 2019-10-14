News 2 partners with Titans, Kroger for food drive benefitting Second Harvest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Want to help fight hunger in our community?

On Friday, News 2 is partnering with the Tennessee Titans and Kroger for a day-long food drive.

The food drive will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot near the Titans Pro Shop at Nissan Stadium.

Non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted. Fans can also drop off donations during Sunday’s game against the Chargers at Nissan Stadium.

All donations will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. Each year the food bank provides 29 million meals to hungry people in Middle and West Tennessee.

According to a study released in mid-2018, 13 percent of Middle Tennesseans are “food insecure,” which means they have “limited or uncertain access to enough food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

The Second Harvest Food Bank reports one in five children in the nonprofit organization’s 46-county reach is food insecure.

