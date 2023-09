NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 will expand its award-winning news coverage an hour earlier starting on Monday, Sept. 11 with the launch of News 2 at 3.

The hour-long broadcast will continue WKRN’s commitment of providing viewers in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with up-to-the-minute breaking news, weather alerts, and an accurate and reliable forecast.

News 2 at 3 p.m. will be anchored by Mark Kelly, Hayley Wielgus and Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy.