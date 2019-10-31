Nashville law firm spends Halloween working to help feed the hungry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Halloween isn’t all about spooks and scares. For some, it’s about doing something good.

Bart Durham Injury Law spent the morning collecting food, clothing, and cash for Thursday Night Community Meals put on by St. John’s United Methodist Church, for those less fortunate.

The event also included a competition to see who could raise the most money. Durham says they raised more than $1000 to feed the hungry this year. It’s the fifth year the law firm has held the Halloween fundraiser.