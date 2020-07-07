Mix 92.9 partnering with Kroger to collect water donations for Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dehydration can strike easily during the hot summer months in Middle Tennessee. This is why WJXA-Mix 92.9 is partnering with Kroger and The Nashville Rescue Mission for Water Week 2020.

Every year, Mix92.9 visits local Kroger stores to collect water for those in need as well as homeless men, women, and children. You can donate cases of water between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day this week. The locations and dates are listed below.

Monday, July 6th – Kroger in Franklin 1203 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.

Tuesday, July 7th – Kroger in Mt. Juliet – 401 S Mt Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mt Juliet, TN 37122.

Wednesday, July 8th – Kroger in Melrose (Berry Hill) – 2615 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37204

Thursday, July 9th – Kroger in Murfreesboro – 2449 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Friday, July 10th – Kroger in Hendersonville – 1010 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN 37075

All of the collected items will be given to the Nashville Rescue Mission to be distributed to those in need and help homeless men, women and children stay hydrated throughout the hot Summer season.

If you are unable to visit any of the locations on those dates during Water Week you can donate water and other needed supplies at the Mission’s Donation Center located at 616 7th Ave. South in Nashville between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

