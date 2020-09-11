Middle Tennessee hospitals are seeking ‘notes of encouragement’ for NICU families

September is NICU Awareness Month. In honor of that, Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and Rutherford hospitals want your help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the National Perinatal Association, an average of more than half a million babies in the US spend some time in neonatal intensive care units.

It’s a time that can be tough on parents of those children.

September is NICU Awareness Month. In honor of that, Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and Rutherford hospitals want your help.

They are asking NICU graduates, and those children’s parents, to send letters, cards, or drawings to their NICUs. The notes of encouragement will be laminated and hung for display in the NICU so that parents can draw strength from these success stories.

Your can send your words or pictures of encouragement to:

Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown attn: Kim Meek, NICU

2000 Church Street

Nashville, Tennessee 37203

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford attn: Elishia Gifford, NICU

1700 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129

This special project is the brainchild of a longtime NICU RN. To learn more about the National Perinatal Association and NICU Awareness Month, click here.