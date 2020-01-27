Lifesaver Breakfast: Where to get tickets for annual American Red Cross event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Nashville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross is set to host the 2020 Lifesaver Breakfast, Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 a.m. at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville.

The Lifesaver Breakfast brings together Nashville’s business and community leaders and looks to share the mission of the American Red Cross and raising the financial resources necessary to provide their core humanitarian services.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel. The storm-chasing meteorologist is scheduled to address the effects of weather on surrounding communities, and how to be prepared for natural disasters with the American Red Cross.

Event Chair, WKRN News 2’s Chief Meteorologist, Danielle Breezy, will also be speaking at the event.

Where to get tickets

Tickets for the 2020 Lifesaver Breakfast are $50. You can purchase your tickets, or make a donation to the American Red Cross if you are unable to attend the breakfast, here.