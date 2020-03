She’s like a second mother to students.

That’s what parents say about Leah Leonard, a Pre-kindergarten Special Education teacher at Trousdale County Elementary in Hartsville, Trousdale County.

Parents appreciate her dedication and how she makes time daily to talk to them about their child’s progress.

So we salute Leah Leonard as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

