Join News 2 meteorologist Danielle Breezy and the ALA at the Fight For Air Climb on March 19th! Raise money and help fight lung diseases “so that we can make an impact now to ensure a healthier future for all.”

This March, climb the stairs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville where you can follow a route weaving up and down through the Lower Bowl. Participants can pick from different routes for firefighters and first responders, ultimate climbers in the Titan Challenge, and even a virtual option for this year’s climb!

If you’re up for the challenge and having a fun time while taking in the sights of Nissan Stadium, register in the challenge today!

To sign up, visit the ALA entry page here. Follow Danielle’s journey on Twitter and the ALA Twitter page, too!