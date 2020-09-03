Suicide prevention efforts highlighted in September

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — September is dedicated to remembering the lives lost to suicide and learning how to prevent these tragedies.

That’s the year-round goal of The Jason Foundation in Hendersonville, particularly with suicides among young people.

A recent CDC survey found 18.8% of our nation’s high school youth said that they have “seriously considered suicide within the last twelve months.”

Experts said COVID-19 leaves many people isolated which can lead to mental health issues.

The pandemic also makes prevention more challenging with more children learning from home.

“That was an opportunity for our teachers, the bus drivers, the cafeteria workers, anyone who came into contact with that young person at school to recognize that young person who may be struggling. Now we have less and less of those people coming into contact with a young person on a regular basis. They’re spending more time at home,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer for The Jason Foundation. “Many of these parents are also working from home so it doesn’t allow for that opportunity to have as much of the one-on-one interaction that maybe they were used to. There absolutely things to look out for as well.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.