Senior apartment residents sing on balconies in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents at Sycamores Terrace Senior Apartments in Nashville took to their balconies Friday morning with a song on their hearts.

Many of the residents have been inside their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Older people are at greater risk for severe symptoms or death of they contract the virus.

“Well we’ve just been staying in the house, staying in the house looking outdoors, watching the birds and that’s about it,” said Heidi Williams.

She and her neighbors sang ‘He’s got the whole world in His hands’ while practicing social distancing.

“That’s a good song. It’s something to bring us together,” said resident Carolyn Bishop. “This way I get to see my neighbors.”

It was very clear that the activity lifted everyone’s spirits.

“There ain’t nothing like it,” said Williams. “That’s what we say in Tennessee, there ain’t nothing like it. We love it, yeah, thank you for being here.”

Staff at the property said they hope to hold similar activities for the residents while keeping their safety at the forefront.

