Now Hiring: Where to apply if you’re looking for work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While many companies have been forced to lay off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many essential businesses that need to beef up their workforce to keep up with increasing demand.

With so many of us shopping online, especially for household goods, it’s not unexpected that Amazon is increasing its workforce. The company has already added 100,000 employees since the pandemic hit.

Two-thousand Tennesseans have been hired in the past month, and now Amazon has announced it’s adding an additional 75,000 new roles nationwide.

A search of Amazon’s job website doesn’t show any currently available in Tennessee except for contracted delivery driver positions. We emailed Amazon to inquire about that and received a response that said in part, “Jobs are available on a rolling basis and fill up quickly. We encourage people to sign up for text alerts for regular updates. U.S. residents can text AMAZON to 77088.”

There are many other companies hiring in Tennessee including CVS and Goodlettsville-based Dollar General. Both are adding 50,000 positions across the country.

Walgreens is looking to hire 9,5000 workers, mostly customer service associates and pharmacy technicians. Walmart plans to add a whopping 150,000 jobs by the end of May. Pizza delivery is understandably very busy right now. Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Jet’s and Papa John’s are hiring thousands to either make or deliver hot pies.

For those in health care, the Veterans Affairs’ Tennessee Valley Healthcare System just announced its hiring for its hospitals, clinics and Travel Nurse Corps. You can apply here.

Here are several other companies hiring in Tennessee and links to their applications:

7-Eleven

Ace Hardware

Aldi

Amazon

Costco

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Domino’s

DoorDash

Grubhub

Instacart

Jet’s Pizza

Kroger

Lowe’s

Papa John’s

Publix

Target

UberEats

Walgreens

Walmart

