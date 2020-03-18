1  of  42
Iran reports largest spike in coronavirus as 147 more die

by: Associated Press

TEHRAN (AP) – Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a nearly 15% spike that raises the death toll to 1,135 people amid 17,361 infections in the country.

That is the biggest 24-hour rise in deaths yet recorded by Iran’s Health Ministry since the virus first appeared in Iran in mid-February.

The deputy health minister gave the figures at a televised news conference on Wednesday. The death toll’s continued sharp increase worries experts that the outbreak in the Islamic Republic is far from being contained.

Meanwhile, Friday will mark the Persian New Year, Nowruz, raising fears of people traveling and further spreading the virus.

