Fight Flu Tennessee event provides free flu vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans who have not yet gotten a flu shot this season, to get one as soon as possible.

Tennessee County Health Departments are holding a special “Fight Flu TN” flu vaccine events in every county on November 19th.

No appointments are needed to receive a flu shot during these events. Event hours and details will vary across counties.

Find more information here: www.tn.gov/health/fightfluhttp://ww.tn.gov/health/fightflu

