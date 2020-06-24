Zanies to remain closed to clean for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Comedy club Zanies will remain closed through July 4 to continue deep cleaning for COVID-19, after comedian D.L. Hughley collapsed on stage and tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the club, comedian Rob Schneider had shows scheduled there for this upcoming weekend. Those shows will be rescheduled for a later date to give the team a “two week-plus break” from the D.L. Hughley performance.

“We’re using this time to organize tests for any of our folks who feel they may have been at risk and to simply take a smart time out to be safe and sure,” said the club in a statement.

Schneider’s shows are rescheduled for August 20-23, 2020 and tickets will be automatically transferred to the new dates. Anyone unable to attend the new dates should contact the box office at (615) 269-0221 for refunds.

