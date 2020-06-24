Zanies announces two-week closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Zanies Comedy Night Club announced will remain closed through July 4, after comedian D.L. Hughley collapsed on stage last Friday. Hughley later tested positive for COVID-19.

Zanies said closing for this time period will allow for a two-week window since the performance. At-risk staff will also be tested for COVID-19. The venue has rescheduled Rob Schneider shows for the end of August.

Tickets will automatically be rescheduled for August dates. Anyone wanting a refund can contact the box office.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)