Nashville man wanted in shooting death of father
Zanies announces two-week closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Zanies Comedy Night Club announced will remain closed through July 4, after comedian D.L. Hughley collapsed on stage last Friday. Hughley later tested positive for COVID-19.  

Zanies said closing for this time period will allow for a two-week window since the performance. At-risk staff will also be tested for COVID-19. The venue has rescheduled Rob Schneider shows for the end of August.  

Tickets will automatically be rescheduled for August dates. Anyone wanting a refund can contact the box office.  

