Zac Brown lays off road crew, urges people to take COVID-19 seriously

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music star Zac Brown is urging Americans to “wake up” and “stay indoors” amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Zac, who was forced to postpone his “Roar with the Lions Tour” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, posted an emotional, three-minute video to his Instagram Thursday.

In the video, the 41-year-old explained the postponement forced him to lay off about 90-percent of his tour crew, the people he calls his family.

Zac added that more people would likely lose their jobs if the country does not practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.

“I got this message that I want to say to the people that aren’t taking this seriously and the people who are out partying and the people that are sitting out on beaches and the people that don’t care if they get this virus or bring it home to their grandparents and maybe kill their grandparents or complicate their lives,” he said. “The longer that America doesn’t take this seriously and doesn’t stay in and try to contain this, the longer that everyone is gonna be out of jobs.”

Zac added, “you need to wake up, you need to stay indoors and try to socially distance yourself and stay inside.”

The Zac Brown Band was scheduled to play at Bridgestone Arena on April 25. The date has not been rescheduled.