‘You would be amazed how many people thank us.’ Grocery store workers essential to all of us

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Not all heroes wear capes, but during the Coronavirus pandemic, you will find many heroes wearing masks, even gloves.

“You would be amazed at how many people actually thank us on a daily basis,” said Bobby Hardin, who works as the produce manager at Kroger on 21st Ave.

In a time when many people are working from home to avoid contact with others, grocery store workers have rolled up their sleeves and continued to show up for work. They have to as they are essential and we all depend on them.

“We want to ensure when they come to work we provide masks, gloves things like that for their own personal safety,” said store manager Michael Berry. “Grocery store workers around the nation, we are essential, we have to feed these families with fresh food.”

Berry says things have certainly changed at the grocery stores around the nation and at Kroger you can see signs urging people to stay apart. The employees all wear masks, but they are in good spirits and the time you spend inside almost feels normal.

“Before it was just like oh you just work at a grocery store, but now the grocery store is one of the only places you can go and feel somewhat comfortable,” said Carmen Clay, who works in customer service. ” As long as the trucks are coming we are going to be here.”

Berry says his team will continue to work through the difficult times, but he is ready to get back to the way things used to be.

