YMCA plans to reopen several Middle Tennessee locations Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is “tentatively” planning to reopen seven of its locations outside of Nashville on Monday, according to an organization spokesperson.

The locations that would reopen with limited services are the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road, Clarksville Area YMCA, Franklin Family YMCA, Maryland Farms YMCA, North Rutherford YMCA in Smyrna, Robertson County Family YMCA in Springfield and Sumner County Family YMCA in Hendersonville. Davidson County facilities will remain closed at the direction of Metro Nashville public health officials.

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee said services offered during the initial phase of reopening on May 4 will primarily be restricted to main wellness areas, including cardio and strength training.

Group exercises classes, as well as Y-Play and YAC Services, will remain canceled, while swimming pools, whirlpools and saunas, locker rooms, coffee bars, water fountains and racquetball will stay closed.

The YMCA said it will implement safety protocols that include requiring all staff members to wear masks and other personal protective equipment, as well as temperatures checks for staff and members prior to starting a work shift or checking in.

As part of Governor Bill Lee’s “Tennessee Pledge” plan, gyms and fitness centers can reopen in the state beginning Friday, May 1. The plan applies to 89 of the 95 counties in Tennessee, excluding those like Nashville with their own local health department.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE