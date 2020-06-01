YMCA of Middle Tennessee releases plans ahead of Monday reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is planning to reopen its Davidson County facilities on Monday with limited services.

Services will be restricted to main wellness areas including cardio and strength training, as well as limited group exercise classes. Indoor pools are tenatively scheduled to reopen for lap swimming only on June 8, and outdoor pools are tentatively scheduled to reopen in mid-June with limited capacity and strict social distancing enforced on pool decks.

The following areas are closed or canceled at all YMCA locations at this time:

Y-Play and Youth Activity Center Services

Locker Rooms

Coffee Bars

Water Fountains (Touchless bottle fillers will be available)

Racquetball (where applicable)

All other programming

The YMCA is also implementing additional safety protocols including single entry/exit, regular temperature checks, PPE for all staff, self-scan, and social distant open areas.

You’re asked to stay home if you’re sick, be ready for temperature checks, keep the kids at home, bring a towel and mask, keep your distance, expect reduced capacity, and remember to wipe down all equipment.

For more information, visit YMCAMidTN.org.