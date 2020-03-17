YMCA of Middle Tennessee closing all locations amid COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – YMCA of Middle Tennessee is joining the growing list of organizations closing due to COVID-19. They are temporally closing membership center locations starting on March 17 at 8 PM.

A release from the Y states the closure will last at least two weeks, but the organization will adapt plans based on the best and latest guidance from the CDC and local public health officials.

County # of Case Campbell 1 Davidson 46 Hamilton 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 3 Sullivan 1 Williamson 21 Total Cases – as of (3/17/20) 78

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

