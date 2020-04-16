World’s most powerful computer in Tennessee, helping in COVID-19 fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two and a half hours east of Nashville, you’ll find the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which is home to the world’s most powerful and smartest scientific computer named, Summit.

“Summit can do almost anything. It’s really applicable over a wide range of scientific problems,” says Bronson Messer, acting Director of Science for the Leadership Computing Facility.



Summit has a peak performance of 200,000 trillion calculations per second. Its power is sought after by scientists from around the world and only a select few are hand-chosen to actually work on it.



“Because it’s popular over so many fields of science,” explains Messer, “you could expect a 6-8 month lag from when you came up with an idea before your proposal made it for review.”



All that has changed as the world races against time to discover more about COVID-19. Summit is at the forefront of the fight.

“For these COVID-19 related projects, we’ve cleared them a lane. We’ve given them a priority. We’ve let them run how they want to run and I think we’re seeing the benefits of that,” says Messer.

COVID-19 investigators, as Messer calls them, work around-the-clock and in expert speed have control at their fingertips.

“They can sit at their keyboards, type a command, log in to Summit remotely, start compiling their codes and start running within 48 hours.”



Uncovering discoveries, Messer explains, that may very well unlock the secrets needed to identify a cure for COVID-19.

“We all feel a responsibility and I think we’re kinda proud that we’re able to offer this huge recourse to this important fight.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE



