Woman fears for husband’s life after Nashville nursing home says he was exposed to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are dozens of horror stories from nursing homes in this pandemic, including 20 deaths at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Sumner County and another death at their sister facility in Nashville.

Now, one woman whose husband is at the Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing tells News 2 he was exposed and has not been tested.

“If he’s to get this… he’s tube fed,” Bernadine Moore said with tears in her eyes, struggling to find words, “I mean… he has been on a ventilator before.”

Moore’s husband, Terrance, is 60-years-old and can’t speak. He’s been at the Nashville Center for four and a half years on Medicaid.

“If he were to get this COVID-19, I don’t know, I don’t know if he would be feeling bad… you know, at one point he had a deep cough,” Moore explained.

About two weeks ago, a man at the facility died from the virus and at least two employees reached out to Attorney Clint Kelly claiming they were exposed and did not have proper protective gear.

One week ago, Moore received a call that terrified her.

“I received a call from the Nashville Center for Health and Healing last Thursday from the social worker,” Moore explained, “And she stated that an employee had been tested for COVID-19 and was tested positive and had contact with my husband.”

Moore said she asked if he could be tested to confirm.

“She said he couldn’t be tested and I’m trying to figure out why he can’t be tested, she said, ‘Well right now he’s not having any symptoms,'” Moore recalled, “I said, ‘Well, wouldn’t it be best for him to be tested before he had any symptoms, because once you get the symptoms, you may have a couple of days if that.'”

Moore tells News 2 they said they’d monitor him. She was able to get in touch with someone at the facility again on Sunday.

“She said that he was okay, no signs or symptoms of anything… I asked if we could FaceTime so I could see him and he see me because it’s been a month since I saw him, so that was not possible.”

News 2 has tried for two weeks to speak with management at the Nashville facility, but if someone answers, they either send us to a nurse line voicemail or take our number and say the administrator will call.

An administrator has still not called.

“He understands what you’re saying, but he don’t speak, so you know, if anything’s going on with him, if you don’t know, you don’t know what’s going on with him,” Moore expressed, “I don’t know what they would do.”

Both the Gallatin and Nashville Centers are owned by CareRite out of New Jersey. The state and county health department has not returned our request for comment yet.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson15
Bedford48
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount46
Bradley38
Campbell13
Cannon9
Carroll13
Carter5
Cheatham21
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee18
Cumberland56
Davidson 1,465
Decatur5
DeKalb10
Dickson42
Dyer24
Fayette44
Fentress4
Franklin23
Gibson27
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene30
Grundy25
Hamblen7
Hamilton114
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson14
Johnson2
Knox194
Lake4
Lauderdale13
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon21
Macon31
Madison83
Marion28
Marshall13
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe10
Montgomery108
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam94
Rhea1
Roane8
Robertson105
Rutherford295
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier24
Shelby1,682
Smith12
Stewart5
Sullivan 45
Sumner497
Tipton55
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson336
Wilson 171
Residents of other states/countries259
Pending40
Total Casesas of (4/17/20)6,589

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Shelby33
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner29
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20)142

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

