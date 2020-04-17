Woman fears for husband’s life after Nashville nursing home says he was exposed to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are dozens of horror stories from nursing homes in this pandemic, including 20 deaths at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Sumner County and another death at their sister facility in Nashville.

Now, one woman whose husband is at the Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing tells News 2 he was exposed and has not been tested.

“If he’s to get this… he’s tube fed,” Bernadine Moore said with tears in her eyes, struggling to find words, “I mean… he has been on a ventilator before.”

Moore’s husband, Terrance, is 60-years-old and can’t speak. He’s been at the Nashville Center for four and a half years on Medicaid.

“If he were to get this COVID-19, I don’t know, I don’t know if he would be feeling bad… you know, at one point he had a deep cough,” Moore explained.

About two weeks ago, a man at the facility died from the virus and at least two employees reached out to Attorney Clint Kelly claiming they were exposed and did not have proper protective gear.

One week ago, Moore received a call that terrified her.

“I received a call from the Nashville Center for Health and Healing last Thursday from the social worker,” Moore explained, “And she stated that an employee had been tested for COVID-19 and was tested positive and had contact with my husband.”

Moore said she asked if he could be tested to confirm.

“She said he couldn’t be tested and I’m trying to figure out why he can’t be tested, she said, ‘Well right now he’s not having any symptoms,'” Moore recalled, “I said, ‘Well, wouldn’t it be best for him to be tested before he had any symptoms, because once you get the symptoms, you may have a couple of days if that.'”

Moore tells News 2 they said they’d monitor him. She was able to get in touch with someone at the facility again on Sunday.

“She said that he was okay, no signs or symptoms of anything… I asked if we could FaceTime so I could see him and he see me because it’s been a month since I saw him, so that was not possible.”

News 2 has tried for two weeks to speak with management at the Nashville facility, but if someone answers, they either send us to a nurse line voicemail or take our number and say the administrator will call.

An administrator has still not called.

“He understands what you’re saying, but he don’t speak, so you know, if anything’s going on with him, if you don’t know, you don’t know what’s going on with him,” Moore expressed, “I don’t know what they would do.”

Both the Gallatin and Nashville Centers are owned by CareRite out of New Jersey. The state and county health department has not returned our request for comment yet.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 48 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 46 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 9 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 21 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 18 Cumberland 56 Davidson 1,465 Decatur 5 DeKalb 10 Dickson 42 Dyer 24 Fayette 44 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 27 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 30 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 114 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 14 Johnson 2 Knox 194 Lake 4 Lauderdale 13 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 21 Macon 31 Madison 83 Marion 28 Marshall 13 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 10 Montgomery 108 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 94 Rhea 1 Roane 8 Robertson 105 Rutherford 295 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 24 Shelby 1,682 Smith 12 Stewart 5 Sullivan 45 Sumner 497 Tipton 55 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 336 Wilson 171 Residents of other states/countries 259 Pending 40 Total Cases – as of (4/17/20) 6,589

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Shelby 33 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 29 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20) 142

