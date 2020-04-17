Woman fears for husband’s life after Nashville nursing home says he was exposed to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are dozens of horror stories from nursing homes in this pandemic, including 20 deaths at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Sumner County and another death at their sister facility in Nashville.
Now, one woman whose husband is at the Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing tells News 2 he was exposed and has not been tested.
“If he’s to get this… he’s tube fed,” Bernadine Moore said with tears in her eyes, struggling to find words, “I mean… he has been on a ventilator before.”
Moore’s husband, Terrance, is 60-years-old and can’t speak. He’s been at the Nashville Center for four and a half years on Medicaid.
“If he were to get this COVID-19, I don’t know, I don’t know if he would be feeling bad… you know, at one point he had a deep cough,” Moore explained.
About two weeks ago, a man at the facility died from the virus and at least two employees reached out to Attorney Clint Kelly claiming they were exposed and did not have proper protective gear.
One week ago, Moore received a call that terrified her.
“I received a call from the Nashville Center for Health and Healing last Thursday from the social worker,” Moore explained, “And she stated that an employee had been tested for COVID-19 and was tested positive and had contact with my husband.”
Moore said she asked if he could be tested to confirm.
“She said he couldn’t be tested and I’m trying to figure out why he can’t be tested, she said, ‘Well right now he’s not having any symptoms,'” Moore recalled, “I said, ‘Well, wouldn’t it be best for him to be tested before he had any symptoms, because once you get the symptoms, you may have a couple of days if that.'”
Moore tells News 2 they said they’d monitor him. She was able to get in touch with someone at the facility again on Sunday.
“She said that he was okay, no signs or symptoms of anything… I asked if we could FaceTime so I could see him and he see me because it’s been a month since I saw him, so that was not possible.”
News 2 has tried for two weeks to speak with management at the Nashville facility, but if someone answers, they either send us to a nurse line voicemail or take our number and say the administrator will call.
An administrator has still not called.
“He understands what you’re saying, but he don’t speak, so you know, if anything’s going on with him, if you don’t know, you don’t know what’s going on with him,” Moore expressed, “I don’t know what they would do.”
Both the Gallatin and Nashville Centers are owned by CareRite out of New Jersey. The state and county health department has not returned our request for comment yet.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|48
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|38
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|9
|Carroll
|13
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|21
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|18
|Cumberland
|56
|Davidson
|1,465
|Decatur
|5
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|42
|Dyer
|24
|Fayette
|44
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|27
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|30
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|7
|Hamilton
|114
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|14
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|194
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|13
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|21
|Macon
|31
|Madison
|83
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|13
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|10
|Montgomery
|108
|Moore
|1
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|94
|Rhea
|1
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|105
|Rutherford
|295
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|24
|Shelby
|1,682
|Smith
|12
|Stewart
|5
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|497
|Tipton
|55
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|336
|Wilson
|171
|Residents of other states/countries
|259
|Pending
|40
|Total Cases – as of (4/17/20)
|6,589
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|33
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|29
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20)
|142
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: