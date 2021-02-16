Winter storm in Tennessee delays vaccine shipments to Colorado

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Winter storms in Tennessee have delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to Colorado, according to a release from The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

The release states the winter storm surrounding a vaccine distribution hub in Tennessee has delayed vaccine shipments to several states.

This delay impacts Colorado’s allocation of 133,000 vaccines that were expected to arrive Tuesday through Thursday.

Health officials are working with public agencies across the state to make adjustments to make sure appointments do not need to be cancelled.

In anticipation of the holiday weekend, Colorado received doses Friday that were originally scheduled for this week, something they say will help prevent cancelations.