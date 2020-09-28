Wilson County’s mask mandate to end this week

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Masks will no longer be required in public while in Wilson County beginning late Wednesday night, the county’s mayor announced Monday.

Mayor Randall Hutto said he has reviewed the number of COVID-19 cases and trends and “made the decision to rescind the mask mandate.” It will expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, according to Hutto.

The mayor explained this will not impact schools, businesses or long-term care facilities, which develop their own policies and procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hutto added, “my decision to withdraw the mask mandate does not mean that I do not encourage mask wearing.”

The mask mandate for Wilson County has been in effect since July 19.

