Wilson County to lift mask mandate

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County leaders announced they will lift the area’s mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday following dropping COVID-19 case counts.

The mandate has been in place since July 17. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto says the decision comes after a review of recent data on COVID-19 cases in the area.

Daily New Cases December 275 January 193 February 91 March (3/17/21) 66

14-Day Average December 191.3 January 147.0 February 54.4 March (3/17/21) 43.2

7-Day Positivity Rate December 26.8% January 25.8% February 15.6% March (3/17/21) 12.0%



Mayor Hutto’s office says the withdrawal of the mandate does not impact schools, businesses, or long-term care facilities in Wilson County.

The mayor’s office also said his decision to withdraw the mask mandate does not mean that mask wearing is not encouraged, nor does it mean that mask wearing is not an important tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19.