Wilson County Schools to phase in grades 6-12 back to traditional learning

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools will begin phasing in students grades 6-12 to return to full time traditional learning later in February.

The school district says on Tuesday, February 16, all students in grades 6-8 will return to full time traditional learning. Students in grades 9-12 will return to traditional learning on Monday, February 22.

This marks the first time students in grades 6-12 will learn in a traditional setting since last March, prior to the tornado. There will be no change in grades PreK-5 as they will remain full time traditional.

Wilson County Schools’ health and safety protocols can be found here.

Face coverings will be required for all students and staff. Beginning in March, each first Monday of the month will be dedicated as districtwide asynchronous learning days for students PreK-12.

While students will not report to their schools on these Mondays, teachers will be in communication with their students and families regarding learning expectations.

These Mondays (March 1, April 5 and May 3), will serve as an opportunity to “align curriculum and intervention supports for all students across the district.”

This announcement does not affect any students enrolled in the district’s virtual learning program. The program remains the same until the school year ends.

If any changes are made to the teaching and learning schedule on March 1, April 5 and May 3, teachers will communicate the change to students and families.

Dr. Donna Wright, Director of Wilson County Schools, provided an explanation on why the school district is implementing this transition and answered some common questions that families may have. The video can be found here.

The school district says it will continue to monitor the latest health trends on a daily basis. Should any changes have to be made, that information will be provided promptly.