Wilson County Schools suspending extracurricular activities until January

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools announced Friday that they will be suspending all extracurricular competitions and performances effective Monday until Sunday, January 3.

The district plans to allow the activities to resume on Monday, January 4.

In a statement, Wilson County Schools cites growing COVID-19 numbers in the county as the reason for the suspension.

“In an effort to minimize exposure for students, student athletes, coaches, support staff, parents and fans – we feel this action is necessary to help keep all parties involved safe during this time.



We understand the disappointment that comes with this announcement, as this is an action we had hoped not to implement. However, community health and safety is crucial during this ongoing pandemic.



While any district affiliated athletic, band, cheer or JROTC competitions and performances will be suspended during this time, practices and conditioning among these groups are still permitted with health protocols currently in place.



Any competitions or performances previously scheduled for Friday, December 18th or Saturday, December 19th will still take place.”