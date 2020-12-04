Wilson County announces two more schools will transition to remote learning

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County School District has announced Elzie D. Patton Elementary and Watertown Elementary will be transitioning to remote learning on Monday, December 7 through Friday, December 18.

The school district made the decision to move to remote learning due to an increasing number of students and staff affected by COVID-19. The remote learning period will lead into the holiday/winter break and the current plan is for students at both schools to return to traditional learning on Tuesday, January 5.

Food service will be available using the school district’s remote learning protocols.

Any students needing food service should email a cafeteria manager from any other neighboring non-remote school. Orders must be placed by 9 a.m. each school day; meals can be picked up from 11-11:30 a.m. Contact information for cafeteria managers can be found here.

Any families with unreliable internet access are welcome to use the parking lots of the affected schools for internet, as they have been made available as internet hotspots for additional support.

Anyone with unreliable internet access is asked to notify their teachers so the school district can provide learning packets if needed.