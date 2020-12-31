Wilson County Schools remain on remote learning through mid-January

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) - There's no holding back as the CEO of Henry County Medical Center, Lisa Casteel, and Pharmacy Director, Paula Bell, discuss COVID-19 in their community.

"You ask if we're scared? Absolutely we're scared. Being from a small town, you know these people. Often times, you've known these people your entire life and you're just watching them suffer," Bell said.

Casteel explains the surge in cases has maxed out the hospital's resources.

"As far as our critical care beds, they're full. All of our COVID unit is full. We had all six ventilators in use, Bell said.

Elective surgeries are canceled for the week in hopes of freeing up resources, which includes personnel. Even with this change, care is complicated by another layer as travel nurses, who typically make up for shortages in staff, flock to Metro hospitals.

"To have contract nurses, it's very difficult to find those folks especially with the pay," said Casteel. "All of a sudden, our competitiveness in our salary, and how we keep people, is against the entire United States not just our regional area."

Hope is on the horizon as hospital employees receive vaccinations. Bell hopes the community will trust the science and the professionals.

"When the people they look to, to care for them, are lining up to get this vaccine, I hope they continue to trust them and fall right in behind all of us."

Until that time comes, they say everyone should wear a mask.

"When I go out in the community and I see people who just won't wear a mask, it's to the point now where it just makes me really mad, because they work," said Bell. "We know they work. We've worn them in health care forever."

They're not a symbol of politics, Casteel said, but rather a matter of life or death.

"I'm sorry to say, it's not a hoax. It's not fake news. It's very real, and we continue to see the same thing over and over again."