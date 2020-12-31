Wilson County Schools remain on remote learning through mid-January

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools will continue to use remote learning through at least January 15, due to rising COVID-19 case numbers.
The school district made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. Students return from winter break on Tuesday, January 5.
On January 13, the district said it would re-evaluate health metrics and determine how to proceed for the following school week.
Later this week, the district plans to send out more information on the remote learning period to families. Food services will be available using the district’s remote learning protocol. Contact information for the district’s cafeterias can be found here.
School parking lots have been made available for hotspots if families need assistance with internet access.
